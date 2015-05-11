May 11 DTZ, a commercial real-estate-services
firm backed by private-equity firm TPG, agreed to buy
Cushman & Wakefield Inc for $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
The combined company, which will have more than $5 billion
in annual revenue and 250 offices in more than 50 countries,
will retain the Cushman & Wakefield name, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1F0Wn0N)
Last month, Italian holding company Exor, which
controls Cushman & Wakefield, said it had received several
non-binding expressions of interest for the real-estate services
company.
Reuters could not immediately reach Cushman & Wakefield and
TPG for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)