Jan 27 Custom Solutions SA :

* FY revenue 19.7 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 18.0 million euros last year

* FY net income group share 0.4 million euros versus 1.9 million euros last year

* Sees a significant increase of net result in 2015

* Sees gross margin back to normal value around 68 percent

* Sees an increase in contribution from its subsidiaries (especially APP) in 2015