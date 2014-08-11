Aug 11 Juice maker Cutrale Group and Brazilian
investment firm Safra Group said on Monday they had offered to
acquire Chiquita Brands International Inc in a cash
offer that valued the banana distributor's equity at $610.5
million.
Cutrale and Safra said they would offer $13 per share in
cash to Chiquita shareholders, a 29 percent premium to
Chiquita's closing price on Aug. 8.
The two companies also said their proposal had been sent to
Chiquita's board of directors and urged the company to enter
negotiations that will lead to the signing of a definitive
transaction agreement.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York)