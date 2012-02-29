Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 29 Private equity company CVC Capital Partners has bought Nordic technical products wholesaler Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
Ahlsell has 4,500 employees, with more than 220 outlets in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Russia. It specialises in providing goods and services in sectors such as heating, plumbing, electricals and machinery. In 2011, Ahlsell had revenue of 2.3 billion euros.
"Our acquisition of Ahlsell offers an exciting platform for growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we look forward to working with the management team to help the company realise its long-term potential," CVC partners Peter Tornquist and Soren Vestergaard-Poulsen said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.