LONDON Feb 29 Private equity company CVC Capital Partners has bought Nordic technical products wholesaler Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Ahlsell has 4,500 employees, with more than 220 outlets in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Russia. It specialises in providing goods and services in sectors such as heating, plumbing, electricals and machinery. In 2011, Ahlsell had revenue of 2.3 billion euros.

"Our acquisition of Ahlsell offers an exciting platform for growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we look forward to working with the management team to help the company realise its long-term potential," CVC partners Peter Tornquist and Soren Vestergaard-Poulsen said in a statement.

