By Stephen Aldred and Simon Meads
| HONG KONG/LONDON, March 16
firm CVC is pulling out of Australia, Asia Pacific's biggest
buyouts market, as it faces one of the largest ever losses for a
firm in the region and rapidly fading bank support, people
familiar with the situation said.
The firm's high-profile struggles in Australia are a
cautionary tale for the large global private equity funds, many
of which expanded rapidly into new geographies during the 1990s
and early 2000s.
In 2008 CVC raised $4.2 billion for its third Asia
fund, still one of the biggest ever for the region.
But the firm has stopped doing new deals altogether in
Australia and is cutting staff, the people said, as it stands on
the brink of a disastrous loss from its foray into media group
Nine Entertainment.
That deal alone could see CVC lose more than $2 billion,
knocking returns for investors in not one but four separate
funds.
Three of the firm's Australia-based team -- or roughly half
of its dealmakers -- have already taken jobs with other
financial institutions, after CVC told them late last year that
it would not being doing deals in the country for the
foreseeable future, one of the people said.
The staff were advised to look for other jobs, this person
said. CVC declined comment.
Meanwhile, the firm has advised banks that it is
"de-emphasizing" Australia - industry jargon for a withdrawal -
in favour of other countries in Asia, according to two of the
people.
CVC recently failed to refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7
billion) of debt on Nine Entertainment debt due in February 2013
and many lenders have sold on their debt holdings at hefty
losses to opportunistic buyers who are hoping to wrest control
of the company.
All this in turn is raising questions whether or not Adrian
Mackenzie, the firm's Australia head of operations and a key
player in the A$5.3 billion buyout of Nine Entertainment, has a
future at the firm, analysts said.
A former investment banker who moved to Asia to head the
Australia unit in 1999, Mackenzie is a member of the firm's
investment committee for Asia Pacific, according to CVC's
website.
For the last year he has been locked in a battle to keep
Nine Entertainment out of the hands of creditors, including
rival private equity funds Apollo Global Management and
Oaktree Capital.
Mackenzie, contacted directly by Reuters, declined to
comment.
A large loss on Nine Entertainment would present a huge
embarrassment for CVC and come at a critical time for the buyout
group. The firm is widely expected to go back to investors later
this year for a new fund for Asia and a new multi-billion euro
European buyouts fund next year.
Industry insiders expect that CVC would raise less than its
third Asia fund. Rivals such as TPG Capital and KKR &
Co are raising new, larger funds for Asia.
In recent weeks, CVC has put assets on the block, as it
looks to be winding down its Australia portfolio.
Hotel and resort owner-operator Mantra Group is up for sale,
and CVC also put Australia's largest ticketing agency, Ticketek,
on sale, as it seeks to cut debt at Nine.
The performance of CVC's Asia fund contrasts starkly with
the firm's comparable European fund.
According to data on the website of California Public
Employees Retirement System, an investor in several CVC funds,
the 2005 Asia fund was showing a 20 percent loss in mid-2011,
while the European fund from the same year was returning 1.5
times investor money.
($1 = 0.9499 Australian dollars)
