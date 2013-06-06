* CVC to sell at least 23.5 pct stake at 12.5-15 euros/shr

* Values bpost at 2.5-3.0 bln euros, state to retain control

* Comes ahead of possible UK privatisation of Royal Mail

* Sale is Belgium's biggest IPO since Nyrstar in 2007

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, June 6 Belgium's post service plans to make its stock market debut this month with a valuation of up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion), seeking to persuade investors it can cope with competition from email and tap rising demand for parcel delivery.

The initial public offering (IPO), the first in Belgium for more than three years, will be closely watched in Britain, which is looking at floating the Royal Mail later this year in what would be its biggest privatisation for 20 years.

Private equity firm CVC said on Thursday it planned to sell a stake of at least 23.5 percent in state-controlled bpost, which dominates the delivery of letters in Belgium, at between 12.5 euros and 15 euros per share.

That would raise between 587.5 million and 840 million euros, making it the biggest IPO in Brussels since zinc smelter Nyrstar raised 1.74 billion euros in 2007.

The Belgian government will retain control of bpost, holding on to its stake of 50 percent plus one share.

The planned share price range would value bpost at about 14 to 17 times its 2012 net profit of 174.2 million euros.

That compares with 16.8 times for Oesterreichische Post AG - based on its latest full-year normalised earnings according to ThomsonReuters data - which analysts said was a good comparison because it operates in a similar sized market.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Post, which through its DHL business has a much bigger presence in parcel delivery than bpost, is trading around 18.1 times its latest full-year normalised earnings, according to ThomsonReuters data.

CHALLENGES

Postal services across the world have been struggling to cope with a decline in volume of traditional mail in the face of online competition, often cutting jobs and closing offices. At the same time, they are fighting to tap growing demand for parcels, fuelled by the rise of online shopping.

Berenberg analyst William Foggon said Belgium had yet to see the scale of volume decline in traditional mail experienced in some other countries, like the Netherlands, and that bpost also had a limited exposure to the growth in parcel deliveries.

"To me Deutsche Post, and, if they were to IPO, Royal Mail as well, look like more stable businesses," he said.

Davy analyst Stephen Furlong also noted the damage that had been wrought on PostNL in the Netherlands by the plunge in traditional mail volumes. Its shares have fallen from a peak of over 14 euros apiece in 2007 to just over 2 euros now.

Bpost launched a restructuring drive in 2011 which includes increasing automation in its sorting operations and cutting the number of distribution centres. Just over a third of its staff are over 50 years old, and it has said it plans to reduce its headcount by natural attrition over the next few years.

CVC, which bought into bpost in 2006 and currently owns just under 50 percent of the business, said it would sell 47 million shares, representing a 23.5 percent stake, but could increase that by a further 9 million shares if there was enough demand.

The share price range values bpost at between 2.5 billion and 3.0 billion euros. The offer runs from Thursday to June 19.

The global coordinators for the issue are JP Morgan, Nomura and BNP Paribas. International bookbuilders are JP Morgan, Nomura, Morgan Stanley and UBS, while the Belgian bookbuilders are BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Securities and ING. RBC Capital Markets, Belfius, Degroof and Petercam are also involved in the sale.