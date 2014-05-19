HONG KONG May 19 Global private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd said on Monday it has completed a
$3.5 billion fund for investments in Asia, CVC Capital Partners
Asia Pacific IV LP.
London-headquartered CVC raised $3.3 billion from investors
for its fourth Asia fund and will add $200 million from its
partners for a total of $3.5 billion, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The fund is 15 percent smaller than the firm's previous Asia
fund of $4.12 billion raised in 2008. That fund suffered from
the impact of CVC's $1.8 billion loss on its investment in Nine
Entertainment Co in Australia, Asia's biggest ever
private equity loss.
CVC pulled out of investing in Australia, Asia's biggest
buyout market, because of that deal, and was expected to raise a
smaller fund when it came back to the market, Reuters previously
reported. [link.reuters.com/kyn49v
]
CVC said the new fund intends to invest in businesses
benefiting from consumer affluence and domestic demand in
Greater China, Southeast Asia and Japan and South Korea.
The firm's recent focus has been on Southeast Asia and
Greater China, with investments including the $1.7 billion
buyout of QSR Brands and KFC Holdings through a consortium in
Malaysia, and the acquisition of large stakes in restaurant
chain South Beauty and education company EIC Group in China.
CVC also recently agreed to buy South Korea's KFC franchise
from a subsidiary of Doosan Co Ltd for $98 million.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill)