Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG May 5 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Thursday it sold its stake in Education International Corp (EIC) to a group of Chinese investors, ending plans for an IPO of the company which provides educational advice to Chinese students.
A source with direct knowledge of the deal said CVC earned about 4.5 billion yuan ($692 million) from the sale. That would be more than triple the reported $200 million it originally invested in 2013.
The source declined to be identified as financial terms of the deal have not been officially disclosed.
The buyers were led by Chinese private equity firm NLD Investment LLP and also included EIC's founder Joe Li as well as other EIC management, CVC said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR had reported that the planned Hong Kong listing would have been worth up to $500 million.
($1 = 6.5029 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.