BRIEF-Aerpio Pharmaceuticals raises $40 million
* Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc - raises $40 million Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG May 21 CVC Capital Partners Ltd has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hong Kong-based serviced office provider The Executive Centre Ltd from Headland Capital Partners.
London-based CVC did not disclose the deal's value. Executive Centre generates more than $100 million in revenues from operations in 10 Asian countries.
The investment will be CVC's first from its new $3.5 billion Asia fund, which closed this week.
Headland Capital, a former Asia private equity unit of HSBC that was spun out of the bank in 2010, specialises in deals where it buys majority stakes.
HSBC Holdings Plc and Babson Capital provided financing to back CVC's acquisition of the stake in Executive Centre.
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
PARIS, March 16 Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, in talks to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of debt, has sealed a deal with its lenders, chairman and chief executive Patrick Puy told French newspaper Les Echos.