EU mergers and takeovers (April 5)
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, June 1 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in talks to buy a stake in German perfume retailer Douglas, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Dow Jones earlier reported that such a transaction could value the chain at roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion).
The news comes just days after Douglas said that it plans a stock market listing this year.
The perfume chain on Monday declined to comment. CVC was not immediately available for comment.
Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years ago when it was acquired by U.S. buyout group Advent and the Kreke family.
($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday is facing strong investor pushback to be priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remain expensive.
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.