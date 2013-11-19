BRIEF-Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 bln for fourth energy fund
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund
LONDON Nov 19 Leading Formula One shareholder CVC said its plans to float the motor sport business on the stock market remained on hold but it was still a goal of the private equity fund.
"One day we'd like to float the company," CVC co-chairman Donald Mackenzie told reporters on Tuesday.
"We've got no plans to do that in the imminent future," he added.
CVC is the largest shareholder in Formula One, with a 35.5 percent stake having sold down its stake from 63 percent last year. Mackenzie was speaking to reporters after giving evidence in a high court damages case involving F1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone.
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange, using the proceeds to pay off debt and buy land.
HONG KONG, March 6 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive He Yuanping has resigned and will remain a director of the company until the completion of a strategic review that may result in the sale of one of China's largest industrial gases firms.