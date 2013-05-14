LONDON May 14 The asset management arm of
private equity firm CVC Group plans to raise 300 million euros
($389 million) from investors by floating one of its credit
funds.
Asset manager CVC Credit Partners said in a statement on
Tuesday it is to list CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
Limited, which invests in sub-investment grade debt markets, on
the London Stock Exchange.
A pullback by historic lenders such as banks from the loan
market, combined with company refinancing needs, had created
significant opportunities for credit managers to trade loans,
the fund's chairman Richard Boleat said in the statement.
CVC Credit Partners was formed when CVC Cordatus Group and
Apidos Capital Management combined last year. It has $8.5
billion in assets under management and its funds invest in
sub-investment grade credit instruments including loans, bonds,
subordinated debt and structured credit.
CVC is among several private equity houses including U.S.
firms Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
trying to diversify their business away from traditional buyouts
by building asset management arms. ($1 = 0.7703 euros)