LONDON, June 25 The asset management arm of
private equity firm CVC Group has raised 351.2 million
euros ($460 million) by floating one of its credit funds on the
London Stock Exchange.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Ltd
, which invests in sub-investment-grade debt markets,
said last month it planned to raise at least 300 million euros
through the offering.
The shares, which are denominated in both euros and pounds,
opened flat on their market debut on Tuesday, before dipping
just below the offer price of 1 pound or 1 euro.
Affiliates of CVC subscribed to about 8.1 pct of the euro-
denominated shares and 3.3 pct of the sterling-denominated
issue.
A pullback by traditional lenders such as banks from the
loan market, combined with company refinancing needs, had
created significant opportunities for credit managers to trade
loans, the fund's chairman Richard Boleat said when the offer
launched.
Goldman Sachs was global co-ordinator and bookrunner
on the flotation.