(Refiles to more subscribers)

SYDNEY Dec 8 Goldman Sachs has agreed to convert A$975 million ($1 billion) of debt in CVC Asia Pacific's Nine Entertainment TV network into equity after the private equity owner's refinancing plans fell through, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.

CVC last month asked lenders to agree to a two-and-a-half year extension for A$2.6 billion in senior debt.

But that proposal was effectively killed by a rush of hedge funds buying up debt from the banks, the AFR reported.

Under the deal, a fund run by Goldman Sachs will convert its mezzanine debt into equity in the media group. ($1 = 0.9747 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)