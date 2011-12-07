(Recasts with sources, adds detail)

Dec 8 Private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific has scrapped plans to refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment, sources said, as hedge funds seeking to win control of the TV network company snapped up bigger positions.

CVC last month asked lenders to agree to a two-and-a-half year extension on the debt but some banks had chosen instead to sell their exposure to hedge funds, scuppering the refinancing plans.

Credit Agricole sold A$104 million in debt, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, joining others including BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia who had recently exited.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to talk publicly about the matter. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

In addition to scrapping the refinancing plan, CVC had agreed with Goldman Sachs to convert A$975 million of mezzanine debt in Nine into equity, the Australian Financial Review reported.

Hedge funds including Oaktree Capital, Canyon Partners and Anchorage Advisors now hold almost half of Nine's senior debt and are also looking to swap their debt for equity, the AFR said.

Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in Australia, bought by CVC at the height of the buyout boom in 2006.

CVC spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in acquiring the company from media baron James Packer.

An extension on the deadline would have given CVC time to work out how to restructure the debt, and perhaps allow for stronger growth in advertising revenues in the Australian television business after a cyclical slowdown. ($1 = 0.9747 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG and Sharon Klyne in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)