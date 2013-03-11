KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, March 11 CVC Capital
Partners and Multipolar Tbk launched on Monday an up to $1.36
billion share offering in PT Matahari Department Store,
Indonesia's largest department store operator, looking to
benefit from growing investor appetite for consumer stocks in
Indonesia.
CVC, through one of its subsidiaries, and PT Multipolar Tbk
are offering 1.167 billion shares in Matahari
in a range of 10,000 to 11,250 rupiah, putting the
total deal at 13.13 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.36 billion).
The offering has secured about $435 million in cornerstone
pledges from investors including BlackRock, hedge fund
Azentus Global Opportunities Master Fund, Goldman Sachs'
GS Investment Strategies, and Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation.