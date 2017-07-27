FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
Hong Kong's CKI to buy German energy management group Ista
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 3:38 PM / in 20 hours

Hong Kong's CKI to buy German energy management group Ista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure said on Thursday it would buy German metering and energy management group Ista for a value of up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.25 billion).

CKI, part of conglomerate CK Hutchison controlled by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, is acquiring Ista from private equity fund CVC.

CK Infrastructure, Cheung Kong Property Holdings and Midco 5 have formed a joint venture, which would acquire Ista, the companies said in statement filed to the Hong Kong exchange.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that CK Infrastructure was seen as the frontrunner to buy Ista.

($1 = 0.8574 euros)

Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.