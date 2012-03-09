* Entire Mantra Group up for sale - source

* Company generated revenue of A$429 million in 2011 - report (Adds details, background)

By Stephen Aldred

March 9 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has put Australian hotel and resort owner-operator Mantra Group up for sale, a source familiar with the matter said, an asset local media reports have estimated could fetch more than A$600 million ($636.21 million).

CVC has appointed UBS AG, a 40 percent owner of Mantra, as an adviser on the sale, which is at an early stage, said the source.

The whole of Mantra Group, which operates more than 130 hotels and resorts across Australia and New Zealand, is up for sale, said the source, who was not authorised to talk to media.

Mantra was formerly part of Stella Group. CVC acquired 65 percent of Stella in 2008 from property group MFS.

Mantra recorded revenue of A$429 million in 2011, according to IBISWorld, and operates three brands, Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree.

The planned sale follows news that CVC had put Australia's largest ticketing agency, Ticketek, up for sale to reduce debt at its television network Nine.

Industry insiders have said they expect CVC to come to the market to raise a new fund later this year, and to sell assets to return capital to investors ahead of a new fundraising.

The London-based private equity firm raised $4.12 billion for its third pan-Asia buyouts fund in 2008.

CVC declined comment. Mantra did not provide an immediate comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the sale in a blog.

($1 = 0.9431 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)