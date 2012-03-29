EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 29 CVC Capital Partners has hired private equity veteran Bertrand Meunier to lead its global consumer goods sector and oversee its build-up in France, the U.S. buyout firm said on Thursday.
Meunier spent most of his career at French private equity house PAI Partners, where he led investments in technology and retail, working on deals such as Bouygues Telecom, United Biscuits and Yoplait.
For the past eighteen months, he was a managing partner of private partnership M&M Capital.
Meunier will join CVC's 250 employees working in offices in Asia, Europe and the United States. The company owns 55 companies worldwide with combined annual sales of $127 billion. (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.