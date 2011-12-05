BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
HONG KONG Dec 5 BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have sold a total of around A$130 million ($133 million) of senior debt in global buyout fund CVC Asia Pacific's Nine Entertainment TV network this week, with hedge funds buying most of the debt, three sources told Reuters.
The sales increase the votes held by hedge funds, ahead of a looming vote by lenders on whether to extend A$2.6 billion of debt for another two-and-a-half years, the sources said.
BNP sold around A$90 million of the debt while CBA sold around A$37 million, and both sales were at around 87 percent of par, the three sources said.
BNP and CVC declined to comment. CBA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in Australia, bought by CVC at the height of the buyout boom in 2006.
It spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in acquiring the company from media baron James Packer.
($1 = 0.978 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: