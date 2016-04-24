(Adds sources on value, size of stake)
FRANKFURT, April 24 Funds advised by private
equity group CVC Capital Partners on Sunday signed a binding
agreement to acquire a majority stake in betting firm Tipico,
Germany's largest private sports betting group, CVC said.
Privately held Tipico - a sponsor of soccer clubs such as FC
Bayern or Hamburg's HSV - was put up for sale by its founders in
a recent auction.
CVC said in a statement it could not give a purchase price
due to confidentiality agreements.
It said the deal was subject to clearing by the relevant
cartel authorities and was expected to be completed in the third
quarter of 2016.
Two sources familiar with the matter put the total value of
the company at 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion). They said that
CVC's stake amounted to 60 percent of that.
CVC took a majority stake in leading British betting firm
Sky Bet in late 2014, and had been involved with similar firms
such as William Hill and IG Group, the CVC statement said.
Sources earlier this month said buyout group Centerbridge
had joined up with Deutsche Telekom to bid for
Tipico.
They said at the time that CVC was also expected to bid,
among others.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)