* Misys shareholder says will not make joint bid with CVC
* Withdrawal leaves agreed offer from Vista on the table
* Misys shares fall 2.7 percent
(Adds Misys shares, analyst reaction)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 2 Misys' shareholder
ValueAct said it would not bid for the banking software group,
leaving a $2 billion recommended offer from private equity group
Vista as the only bid on the table following a three-way battle
for the British company.
ValueAct had teamed up with CVC Capital Partners to examine
buying Misys after the group started merger talks with its Swiss
rival Temenos in February, triggering interest from
Vista equity Partners.
Misys and Vista agreed a 350 pence-a-share cash offer last
month, which ValueAct, the owner of 21.5 percent of Misys'
equity, did not back, saying it was still considering a joint
bid of its own.
CVC and ValueAct said on Monday, the date of a
put-up-or-shut-up deadline imposed by Britain's Takeover Panel,
that they had "no intention to make an offer for Misys".
Shares in Misys, which had been trading above 350 pence,
retreated 2.7 percent to 348.5 pence as hopes for a bid battle
receded.
Analysts had already questioned the seriousness of
ValueAct's interest, particularly after the departure in early
February of Misys Chief Executive Mike Lawrie, whom it had
backed.
Bob Liao at Canaccord Genuity said ValueAct was almost
forced to consider joining the fray after other bids emerged.
"I'm not sure if it was as genuine as you may expect
considering they were already a shareholder in the business," he
said.
"At the same time, I think the 350 pence price is not an
inflated one, I think it's fair."
George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon said the road was now
clear for Vista's offer.
"Uberbulls might well talk up the (outside) chance of some
trade buyer creeping out of the woodwork - but we do not see
it," he said.
Temenos, which was proposing an all-share merger, retains
the right to come back with a competing offer.
The talks with Temenos, which was proposing an all-share
merger, collapsed after the Swiss company was unable to pin
Misys down to a deal, but it retains the right to come back with
a competing offer.
MANAGEMENT VACUUM
Misys supplies software to more than 1,200 companies, and
its applications process transactions for many of the world's
banks.
Its customers, however, under pressure to cut costs in the
tough economic environment in Europe, have been delaying major
system upgrades.
The uncertainty surrounding its future has also hit sales
and led to the company issuing a profit warning last month,
increasing the pressure on it to find a deal.
Analysts have said the group, which also makes software for
treasury and capital market customers, has been up for sale at
least since last summer, when takeover talks with U.S. company
Fidelity National Information Systems collapsed.
"If (Misys) do not do something this time it's a lot more
problematic because Mike Lawrie is no longer around," Liao said.
"They need to fill a vacuum there as well, and if they don't
then the shares are going to drop very dramatically."
Vista plans to combine Misys with Kondor, the trade and risk
management software firm it bought last year from Thomson
Reuters.
Its bid is backed by the holders of about 22 percent of
Misys' equity, including Schroder and Threadneedle.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)