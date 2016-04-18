BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
April 18 Event management software maker Cvent Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.65 billion in cash.
Cvent stockholders will receive $36 in cash per share, a premium of 70 percent to company's last close on Friday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd