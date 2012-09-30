Sept 30 CVR Energy Inc on Sunday said it
launched an internal investigation into the cause of a boiler
explosion at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery on Friday that
killed one employee and critically injured another.
"Our focus is to determine how this accident occurred and
what steps must be taken to avoid a repeat of this incident,"
CVR Energy Chief Executive Jack Lipinski said in a statement.
The explosion occurred on Friday at about 6:20 p.m. local
time as operators were restarting a boiler that had been
temporarily shut down as part of a turnaround process that
allows for necessary maintenance and upkeep of operations.
The damage was limited to the boiler, CVR said. Process
units and other areas of the facility were unaffected, and there
is no evidence of an impact on the environmental.
Damage estimates were not immediately available.