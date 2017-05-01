(In April 27 item, company corrects information from conference
call in first, fourth paragraphs to show it booked a net gain,
or "negative expense," instead of an expense)
By Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, April 27 CVR Energy's refining unit
booked a rare net gain on biofuels compliance
in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday, as the U.S.
government weighs an overhaul of its renewable fuels policy.
The cost of compliance credits required by the Renewable
Fuel Standard (RFS) have fallen sharply in recent months, driven
in part by a proposal to alter the regulation by shifting the
blending burden away from refiners to fuel terminals.
The proposal was made in February by Carl Icahn, the
majority owner of CVR Energy and an informal adviser to
President Donald Trump on regulation. The White House is
considering it.
CVR booked a "negative expense," or net gain, of $6.4
million on the compliance credits in the quarter, the company
said. That compared with an expense of $43.1 million during the
same period in 2016, the company said on a conference call with
investors to discuss quarterly earnings. CVR attributed the
decline in part to lower prices.
Renewable fuel credit prices averaged about 53 cents in the
first three months of 2017, about one-third lower than the
prior-year, Oil Price Information Service data show. CVR
declined to explain in greater detail the full reasons for the
sharp reduction.
"We don't discuss our market activity," Chief Executive
Officer Jack Lipinski said, when asked by an analyst on the call
about how to square the low first-quarter expenses with CVR's
projections of a full-year cost of $170 million.
CVR positioned itself to slash regulatory costs by deferring
the purchase of some $186 million worth of credits it needed to
satisfy its biofuels requirements at the end of 2016, the
company said in filings in February.
Lipinski and Icahn have argued that the U.S. renewable fuels
program unfairly punishes independent refiners by pushing them
into a highly speculative credit market.
Democratic lawmakers have accused Icahn of self-dealing in
his proposal to alter the 12-year-old RFS regulation. Icahn has
said his proposal is not self-interested because it would help
CVR as well as many of CVR's competitors.
The credit market was created under the RFS, which makes
refining companies responsible for blending increasing volumes
of biofuels like corn-based ethanol into gasoline and diesel
each year. Companies without facilities to blend the fuels, like
CVR, must purchase credits from those who do.
The law aimed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce
dependence on foreign oil, while giving a boost to farmers who
grow corn for ethanol production.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)