* Deal: $525 million plus $100 million working capital

* Acquisition adds second Midwest refinery to lineup

* Expected to close by year-end

HOUSTON, Nov 2 Texas-based CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N), a one-plant refining company, announced plans on Wednesday to up that count to two in the latest deal involving a refinery changing hands.

CVR will buy Gary-Williams Energy Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, for $525 million plus working capital estimated at about $100 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2011.

CVR owns a 115,000 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. The addition of the Wynnewood plant will increase the company's processing capability to 185,000 bpd in the Midwest, where depressed U.S. crude prices have been a profit boon for refiners in the region throughout the year.

Oversupply of West Texas Intermediate crude oil at its delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, has pushed prices to double-digit discounts to London's Brent and other global crudes. That means Midwest refiners and others that process WTI-priced crude pay less for oil than their peers.

"Both facilities have access to a variety of cost-advantaged WTI-price-linked crudes," CVR said in a news release.

WTI's discount to Brent stretched to $22 last month, but has recently narrowed, hitting $16.83 at Wednesday's close on the New York Mercantile Exchange. CL-LCO=R

CVR isn't the first Midwest refiner to beef up its holdings with the purchase of a rival. Earlier this year Holly Corp bought Frontier Oil Corp for $2.85 billion to create HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N). The deal combined Holly's plants in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah with Frontier's in Wyoming and Kansas.

Other recent refinery deals include Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) $625 purchase of Murphy Oil Corp's (MUR.N) 125,000 bpd refinery and associated logistics in Meraux, Louisiana; ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) announcement in July that it would split off its refining arm into a separate company in 2012; and Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) sale of its 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio refinery to PBF Energy.

CVR Chief Executive Officer Jack Lipinski said the company expects to use capabilities of its storage facilities in Cushing with its Midwest crude oil gathering business to save money on crude purchases at both plants.

Gary-Williams is based in Denver with marketing an operations in Oklahoma. CVR said it would "transition out" of Denver once the deal closes while retaining Oklahoma operations.

Gary-Williams said in a release that a "sizable group" of Denver employees will keep their jobs to support other company operations there, including oil and gas exploration and production, real estate and investment management. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)