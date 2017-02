July 26 CVR Energy Inc, majority owned by investor Carl Icahn, said it did not receive any credible acquisition offer during its 60-day sale process despite contacting more than 30 potential bidders.

Adviser Jefferies & Co Inc contacted independent refining companies and private equity firms, among other bidders, the crude oil refiner said on Thursday.

Ichan owns about 82 percent of CVR after his $30 per-share tender offer received majority shareholder support in May. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)