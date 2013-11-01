Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
HOUSTON Nov 1 CVR Refining LP spent $54.7 million on ethanol credits in the third quarter, down from $65.5 million in the second quarter this year, Chief Executive Jack Lipinski told analysts on Friday.
The company expects its total 2013 cost for the credits to range from $175 million to $190 million, he said. That's lower than previous estimates of $200 million to $250 million.
Refiners must buy credits for each gallon of fuel they sell that isn't blended with ethanol to comply with U.S. renewable fuels standard policy.
Lipinski also said the company expects throughputs at its Oklahoma and Kansas refineries to reach 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.