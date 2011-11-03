Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Nov 3 CVR Energy (CVI.N) said on Thursday its newly purchased 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, will undergo a planned turnaround in the third quarter of 2012.
The Texas-based company plans to run tight shale crude produced in the United States and heavier Canadian crude at its Kansas and Oklahoma Plants.
A CVR executive said the Oklahoma plant has a capacity to run 25 to 30 percent of heavy Canadian crude after former owner Gary-Williams Energy undertook work at the plant. CVR added that it was not in the market for another refinery. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Andrea Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.