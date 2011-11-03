Nov 3 CVR Energy (CVI.N) said on Thursday its newly purchased 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, will undergo a planned turnaround in the third quarter of 2012.

The Texas-based company plans to run tight shale crude produced in the United States and heavier Canadian crude at its Kansas and Oklahoma Plants.

A CVR executive said the Oklahoma plant has a capacity to run 25 to 30 percent of heavy Canadian crude after former owner Gary-Williams Energy undertook work at the plant. CVR added that it was not in the market for another refinery. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Andrea Evans)