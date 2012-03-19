March 19 CVR Energy Inc rejected
billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $30 per share tender offer for
the second time, and the crude oil refiner asked its
stakeholders not to tender their shares.
"After committing to drop his tender offer and proxy
solicitation if he didn't receive sufficient tenders by March
23, Mr Icahn has again gone back on his word by extending his
distracting and detrimental campaign," said Chief Executive Jack
Lipinski in a statement.
Last month, Icahn -- CVR's top shareholder with a 14.54
percent stake -- had called for a sale of the company, and said
the stock price did not reflect current high profit margins
enjoyed by U.S. refiners.
Icahn's offer includes a "contingent value right" that
enables shareholders to receive additional cash if the company
gets sold for more than $30 a share.
CVR Energy later issued a statement urging stockholders to
reject the offer, saying it was "inadequate" and not in the best
interest of the company or its stockholders.
Last week, Icahn extended his offer by 10 days, citing
feedback from some large shareholders of the oil refiner.
On Monday, Icahn, who wants to buy CVR Energy and then sell
it, said in an open letter that a sale of the crude oil refiner
"will not be easy."
Shares of CVR, which have gained about 50 percent of their
value in the last three months, closed at $27.06 on Monday on
the New York stock Exchange.
