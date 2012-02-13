Feb 13 Oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy said it will start paying a quarterly dividend and will also give a special dividend.

CVR Energy, which is a majority owner of nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP, said it will pay a dividend of 8 cents per share on a date fixed after the company's first quarter.

CVR Energy said it plans to sell a portion of its investment in CVR Partners to fund the special dividend payment.

The company's shares closed at $27.1 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)