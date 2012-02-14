Feb 14 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy should put itself up for sale.

Icahn, who had a stake of 14.54 percent in CVR as of Feb. 6, said in a regulatory filing there are three or four possible acquirers that could benefit from the synergies that could be realized from a combination with CVR. (Reporting by Krishna N Das and Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)