BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
Feb 14 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy should put itself up for sale.
Icahn, who had a stake of 14.54 percent in CVR as of Feb. 6, said in a regulatory filing there are three or four possible acquirers that could benefit from the synergies that could be realized from a combination with CVR. (Reporting by Krishna N Das and Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction
