Feb 16 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn made a tender offer to acquire crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy for $30 a share, and proposed a new slate of directors to the company's board.

The $30 cash offer is a 9 percent premium over CVR's Wednesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.