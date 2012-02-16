* Makes $30/shr tender offer at 9 percent premium
* Icahn intends to start talks with potential acquirers
* Plans to nominate 9 directors to CVR Energy's board
(Adds details)
By Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath
Feb 16 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
made a $30 a share cash offer for CVR Energy, a move he
expects will flush out better deals for the crude oil refiner
and fertilizer maker.
Icahn, CVR's top shareholder with a 14.54 percent stake, had
called for a sale of the company earlier this week, saying its
stock price did not reflect current high profit margins enjoyed
by U.S. refiners.
The activist investor, whose offer values CVR at $2.6
billion, said a sale of the company could fetch as much as $37 a
share -- a 34 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of
$27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Icahn's offer includes a "contingent value right" that
enables shareholders to receive additional cash if the company
gets sold for more than $30 a share.
"(An offer of) $37 will provide a reasonable valuation for
the company," said Eliecer Palacios, energy sector specialist at
Maxim Group LLC.
"What is in doubt is his ability to find a buyer at that
price."
The company's shares, which have risen 57 percent this year,
closed up 5.8 percent at $29.20. The stock has an intrinsic
value of $28.53, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Icahn said a sale of the company should attract Western
Refining, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp
, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp
or ConocoPhilips.
He intends to start talks with a number of these potential
buyers during the next several weeks.
CVR's board will review Icahn's offer and respond as
appropriate in due course, the company said in a statement.
Spokespersons for Valero and Marathon declined to speculate
on any deal.
Some analysts reckon that the company's fertilizer unit
might put off potential suitors from the refinery sector.
"Whatever happens would have to be a plan associated with
the (fertilizer) asset as well ... A refinery company may not be
interested in this business," said Global Hunter Securities
analyst Sam Margolin.
PROXY FIGHT
The corporate raider-turned-activist investor also plans to
nominate a full slate of directors to CVR Energy's board, as he
readies for a proxy fight to take control of the company.
"We are launching this tender offer and proxy fight to
provide shareholders the opportunity to obtain the value that we
believe can be obtained in a sale of the company," Icahn said in
a statement on Thursday.
Soon after Icahn reported his stake in CVR last month, the
company had adopted a shareholders' rights plan, or a poison
pill, to make it difficult for the investor from raising his
shareholding further.
Refiners in the United States, particularly in the Midwest,
raked massive profits out of the record spread between
London-based Brent and U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 over the last year created by a glut at
the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub.
That benefit has largely been eroded now as civil unrest in
top Asian and African oil-producing countries have ended and
U.S. feedstock has declined.
While calling for a sale of the company, Icahn had argued
that Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR, which has only two refineries,
was at risk because of the decline in crack spreads.
Crack spread is the difference between the cost of crude oil
and the price refiners charge for motor fuel.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)