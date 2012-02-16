* Makes $30/shr tender offer at 9 percent premium

* Icahn intends to start talks with potential acquirers

* Plans to nominate 9 directors to CVR Energy's board (Adds details)

By Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath

Feb 16 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn made a $30 a share cash offer for CVR Energy, a move he expects will flush out better deals for the crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker.

Icahn, CVR's top shareholder with a 14.54 percent stake, had called for a sale of the company earlier this week, saying its stock price did not reflect current high profit margins enjoyed by U.S. refiners.

The activist investor, whose offer values CVR at $2.6 billion, said a sale of the company could fetch as much as $37 a share -- a 34 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Icahn's offer includes a "contingent value right" that enables shareholders to receive additional cash if the company gets sold for more than $30 a share.

"(An offer of) $37 will provide a reasonable valuation for the company," said Eliecer Palacios, energy sector specialist at Maxim Group LLC.

"What is in doubt is his ability to find a buyer at that price."

The company's shares, which have risen 57 percent this year, closed up 5.8 percent at $29.20. The stock has an intrinsic value of $28.53, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Icahn said a sale of the company should attract Western Refining, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp , Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp or ConocoPhilips.

He intends to start talks with a number of these potential buyers during the next several weeks.

CVR's board will review Icahn's offer and respond as appropriate in due course, the company said in a statement.

Spokespersons for Valero and Marathon declined to speculate on any deal.

Some analysts reckon that the company's fertilizer unit might put off potential suitors from the refinery sector.

"Whatever happens would have to be a plan associated with the (fertilizer) asset as well ... A refinery company may not be interested in this business," said Global Hunter Securities analyst Sam Margolin.

PROXY FIGHT

The corporate raider-turned-activist investor also plans to nominate a full slate of directors to CVR Energy's board, as he readies for a proxy fight to take control of the company.

"We are launching this tender offer and proxy fight to provide shareholders the opportunity to obtain the value that we believe can be obtained in a sale of the company," Icahn said in a statement on Thursday.

Soon after Icahn reported his stake in CVR last month, the company had adopted a shareholders' rights plan, or a poison pill, to make it difficult for the investor from raising his shareholding further.

Refiners in the United States, particularly in the Midwest, raked massive profits out of the record spread between London-based Brent and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 over the last year created by a glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub.

That benefit has largely been eroded now as civil unrest in top Asian and African oil-producing countries have ended and U.S. feedstock has declined.

While calling for a sale of the company, Icahn had argued that Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR, which has only two refineries, was at risk because of the decline in crack spreads.

While calling for a sale of the company, Icahn had argued that Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR, which has only two refineries, was at risk because of the decline in crack spreads.

Crack spread is the difference between the cost of crude oil and the price refiners charge for motor fuel.