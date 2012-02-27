(Corrects last paragraph to say shares have risen in the last
* Q4 adj EPS $0.34/shr vs est $0.38/shr
* Q4 rev $1.06 bln vs est $1.02 bln
Feb 27 Oil refiner and fertilizer maker
CVR Energy Inc posted a quarterly profit that lagged
analysts' estimates for the second straight quarter, hurt by
higher operating expenses and lost production at its
Coffeyville, Kansas refinery.
The company's net profit for the quarter rose to $65.9
million, or 75 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 3 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 34 cents a share.
Revenue fell 7.5 percent to $1.06 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 38
cents a share on revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In November, CVR Energy had experienced a major mechanical
problem while restarting its 115,700-barrels-per-day refinery in
Coffeyville following a turnaround.
CVR shares, which have risen more than 65 percent of its
value in a year, closed down 1 percent at $29.5 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)