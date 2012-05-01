* Q1 adj EPS $0.76 vs estimates $0.66

May 1 Oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy Inc posted results above analysts' estimates for the first time in three quarters, helped by increased sales at its nitrogen fertilizer segment.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is vying for a controlling stake in the company. He said last week if he gains control of CVR Energy he would not look for a buyer for the company beyond a go-shop period of two months as it would disrupt the crude oil refiner's operations.

The company's January-March net loss was $25.2 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with net profit of $45.8 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 76 cents a share.

Net sales rose 69 percent to $1.97 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 66 cents a share on revenue of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of CVR, valued at $2.64 billion, closed at $30.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)