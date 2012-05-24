May 24 Oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, which is now controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said a 60-day process to sell the company will begin on Thursday.

Icahn won control of CVR's board earlier this week, after he gained an 80 percent stake in the company through a $30 per share tender offer.

CVR said it had engaged Jefferies & Co to assist in the sale process. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)