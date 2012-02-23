* Asks shareholders to wait for board recommendation
* Says will advise shareholders promptly
Feb 23 CVR Energy said it will
review billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $30-a-share tender
offer for the company and urged shareholders to wait for its
recommendation.
The crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker said in a
statement that its board of directors will make its
recommendation to shareholders promptly.
CVR Energy said Icahn Partners LP has launched the
unsolicited offer which values CVR at about $2.6 billion.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs & Co. are serving as
financial advisers to CVR Energy.
CVR shares, which closed at $29.77 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange, were down marginally in extended trade. The
stock has gained about 8 percent since Icahn urged the company
to sell itself on Feb. 14.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)