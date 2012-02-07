* Application follows raid on two pharmacies

* Dispute centers on painkiller oxycodone

Feb 7 CVS Caremark Corp has applied for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from prohibiting two CVS pharmacies in Florida from selling prescription painkillers and other controlled substances.

On Saturday, the DEA raided two CVS stores in Sanford, about 30 miles south of Orlando, in the belief the stores were filling illegitimate prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone.

On Friday, the DEA sought to prohibit drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc from selling any controlled substances from its facility in Lakeland, Florida, saying four customers, including the two CVS stores, filled prescriptions that were not issued for legitimate medical uses.

Cardinal, which told a judge on Friday that it had stopped supplying two of the pharmacies months ago, and stopped selling to the CVS stores on receiving the order from DEA, immediately won a restraining order against the DEA allowing the company to continue shipping products to its 5,200 or so accounts pending a hearing on Feb. 13.

CVS hopes for a similar ruling. The company said that last October the DEA served both pharmacies with warrants seeking documents related to oxycodone dispensing volumes. The agency also sought documents relating to certain prescribers.

CVS said it cooperated with the DEA and provided all requested information. Even so, the agency served the pharmacies with immediate suspension orders on Saturday preventing them from filling prescriptions for any controlled substance. These might include painkillers, tranquilizers and stimulants.

The company said the DEA relied for its information on volume dispensed before October 2011, and that volumes at both stores in November and December decreased significantly.

The company said the DEA has failed to identify any specific prescribers or prescriptions where there was evidence that the prescriber was not valid and registered by the DEA, or where the prescriptions were not issued for a legitimate purpose, or where the pharmacist should have known about either event.

For it's part, the DEA says the pharmacies should have been suspicious because some of the doctors who had written prescriptions filled at the stores were the subjects of criminal, civil or administrative actions.

CVS filed its motion in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)