Dec 2 CVS Caremark Corp has agreed to
pay $4.25 million to settle allegations it failed to reimburse
Medicaid for patients' drug costs that should have been paid by
private health plans administered under the company's pharmacy
benefit management unit, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Monday.
When a patient is covered by both the federal government's
Medicaid program for the poor and a private health plan, the
private insurer by law must assume the costs of healthcare.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 drugstore chain in addition to
the Caremark PBM business, allegedly used a computer claims
processing platform to cancel claims for reimbursement submitted
by Medicaid for "dual eligible" individuals, according to the
government.
CVS denied engaging in any wrongful conduct. In a statement,
the company said it settled the matter to avoid the expense and
uncertainty of lengthy litigation.
Under the agreement, the government will receive about $2.31
million and five states -- Arkansas, California, Delaware,
Louisiana and Massachusetts -- will share $1.94 million.
The case was brought to the Justice Department by a
whistleblower, Janaki Ramadoss, a former Caremark quality
assurance representative. Ramadoss will receive $505,680 from
the federal government's share of the settlement and additional
amounts from the settling states, the Justice Department said in
a statement.