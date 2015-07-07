July 7 CVS Health Corp said it was
withdrawing its membership from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
after media reports that the trade group was lobbying globally
against anti-smoking laws.
The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain said it was "surprised" to
read recent reports on the chamber's position on tobacco
products outside the United States.
The New York Times reported last week that the chamber and
its foreign affiliates were lobbying against anti-smoking laws
such as restrictions on smoking in public places and bans on
menthol and slim cigarettes, mainly in developing countries. (nyti.ms/1Kr68sG)
"CVS's purpose is to help people on their path to better
health, and we fundamentally believe tobacco use is in direct
conflict with this purpose," CVS spokesman David Palombi said in
an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The chamber, however, said that it did not support smoking
and it called the report "a concerted misinformation campaign."
"... we support protecting the intellectual property and
trademarks of all legal products in all industries and oppose
singling out certain industries for discriminatory treatment,"
the trade group said in an email.
CVS was the first major U.S. drugstore chain to stop selling
tobacco products last year.
