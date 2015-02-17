Feb 17 CVS Health Corp, the
second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain operator, has warned that a
new class of drugs being developed to lower "bad" cholesterol
could cost the U.S. healthcare system as much as $150 billion
per year.
The new class of cholesterol drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors
could be priced in the range of $7,000-$12,000 per year, CVS
said.
The company's statement follows resistance to "high-priced"
treatments for hepatitis C, notably Gilead Sciences Inc's
Sovaldi and combination treatment Harvoni.
CVS Health has focused on developing its specialty pharmacy
business, which sells drugs to treat complex diseases such as
multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C and
cancer.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon
Jennings)