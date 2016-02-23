(Adds Valeant comment)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Feb 23 CVS Health Corp said on
Tuesday its pharmacy benefit customers spent about 5 percent
more on prescription drugs in 2015 than in 2014, when drug
spending jumped nearly 12 percent.
The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain attributed the smaller
increase to careful management of its coverage plans, saying it
negotiated with pharmaceutical makers for rebates and discounts
and had more selective coverage that excluded pricey drugs.
It also said fewer new high-priced specialty drugs hit the
market in 2015 and that inflation in branded drugs for common
disorders like diabetes had one of the biggest impacts on
spending.
Drug spending in 2014 was boosted in part by a pricey new
hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences, CVS said.
In 2015, AbbVie Inc's competing product hit the market
and is estimated to have nearly halved the price of Gilead's
treatment.
CVS competes with Express Scripts Holding Corp and
Optum, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc. Express Scripts
also is expected to release a detailed drug spending report for
2015.
CVS Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan said the 2015
increase in overall drug spending would have been nearly the
same as in 2014 if it had not made changes to its main coverage
plan, called a formulary, or negotiated such steep discounts.
Drug companies have a list price but typically provide
discounts and rebates to large buyers.
One drug Brennan called out as particularly pricey was
Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Jublia, a toenail fungus
treatment. CVS said increased use and higher prices resulted in
a 950 percent increase in spending by employers on the
treatment. A cheaper oral medication that has better clinical
results would be preferred, he said.
The price for a 4 milliliter container of Jublia rose by
19.8 percent from $449 to $537.86 in 2015, Valeant spokeswoman
Laurie Little said.
"Jublia effectively treats onychomycosis topically without
the safety concerns associated with some oral treatments, such
as liver toxicity or drug interactions, and without the need for
liver function testing," Little said in an emailed statement.
Valeant has been criticized for raising prices of its
treatments sharply and for using a pharmacy that used aggressive
tactics to push sales of its drugs.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)