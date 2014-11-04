(Adds company comments, background)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Nov 4 CVS Health Corp reported
slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday,
helped by growth in sales of specialty drugs and new client
additions in its pharmacy benefits business.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2 percent during
the third quarter. Same-store sales jumped 4.8 percent in the
pharmacy section but fewer customers meant a 4.5 percent decline
for toothpaste, snacks and other merchandise sold at the front
of the stores.
Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo said on a conference
call that front-end margins showed a "solid improvement,"
one-third of which stemmed from the absence of low-margin
tobacco sales.
In September, 7,700 CVS stores stopped selling tobacco
products after the company sought to reposition itself as a
healthcare destination.
Net income at CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore
chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, fell to
$948 million, or 81 cents per share, from $1.25 billion, or
$1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a pre-tax loss of $521 on early retirement of debt
and other items, earnings per share rose 9 percent to $1.15.
Analysts on average had expected $1.13, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating margins improved on the back of new generic drug
additions, with operating profit for pharmacy services up 7.3
percent and retail pharmacy up 4.3 percent.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $35 billion, led by strong sales
of specialty drugs in the pharmacy benefits business. Analysts
had forecast $34.74 billion.
Specialty drugs treat complex diseases such as multiple
sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C and cancer.
Developing this business has been one of the company's top
priorities.
CVS said it expected 2014 earnings of $4.47 to $4.50 per
share, compared with a prior outlook of $4.43 to $4.51.
Shares of CVS were down 1.5 percent at $84.83 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von
Ahn)