* Q3 adjusted profit of $1.28/share vs est $1.29
* To buy back $4 bln of shares in 2016
* Revenue of $38.64 bln beats est. of $37.89 bln
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $5.68-$5.88 vs est $6.02
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct in heavy trading
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 30 CVS Health Corp gave a
disappointing profit forecast for 2016, hurt by costs related to
the acquisition of Target Corp's pharmacies and as its own
pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business expands in
low-margin Medicare and Medicaid plans.
The drugstore operator's profit missed analysts' estimates
for the first time in six quarters, as its $10-billion Omnicare
acquisition failed to offset pressure from lower reimbursement
rates and new low-margin generic drugs.
CVS shares were down 4.6 percent at $98.98 in heavy trading
on Friday, among the top decliners on the S&P 500. They
fell as much as 7 percent earlier.
The weak forecast from CVS, the No.2 U.S. drugstore chain by
store count, comes in the same week that larger rival Walgreens
Boots Alliance Inc said it would buy No.3 Rite Aid Corp
for $9.4 billion.
CVS forecast 2016 adjusted earnings of $5.68-$5.88 per
share, including a $4 billion stock buyback plan and a 6 cents
per share impact related to the acquisition of Target's
pharmacies in June.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.02 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"While no one can complain about a $100 billion behemoth
growing EPS 10-14 percent in a challenging environment, expects
were clearly somewhat higher given the M&A activity in 2015,"
Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken wrote in a note.
CVS said sales at its drugstores were hurt in the third
quarter by the introduction of low-margin generic drugs, lower
reimbursement rates and its move to stop selling tobacco
products last year.
"Reimbursement pressure has not changed but ... Medicare and
Medicaid are big areas of growth in this (PBM) business. And
they carry a lower margin rate," Chief Executive Larry Merlo
said on a conference call.
Rising generic drug prices are hurting drugstore operators
as insurers and PBMs have been slow in raising reimbursement
rates for those drugs.
Margins in CVS's PBM business, which accounted for 66
percent of net revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30, fell 45
basis points.
Net income attributable to CVS rose 31.4 percent to $1.25
billion, or $1.11 per share. Excluding items, it earned $1.28
per share. Net revenue rose 10.3 percent to $38.64 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue
of $37.89 billion.
About 9.2 million CVS shares were traded by 11 a.m ET, with
the stock' turnover topping $900 million, the third highest
among S&P 500 companies.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)