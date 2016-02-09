Feb 9 CVS Health Corp, the No.2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand in its pharmacy business.

The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.50 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.32 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $41.15 billion from $37.06 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)