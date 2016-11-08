Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.
Net income attributable to CVS rose to $1.54 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.25 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company's net revenue rose to $44.62 billion from $38.64 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.