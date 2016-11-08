Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.

Net income attributable to CVS rose to $1.54 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.25 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company's net revenue rose to $44.62 billion from $38.64 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)