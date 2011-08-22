NEW YORK Aug 22 CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N)
named a Macy's Inc (M.N) executive to head its drugstores
division, ending a months-long search after a judge blocked a
previous choice.
CVS, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain operator, said
Mark Cosby, 52, would become president of its CVS/pharmacy unit
on Oct. 1. Cosby would oversee CVS' retail operations,
including its distribution centers, e-commerce and pharmacy
operations. CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo had been overseeing
the unit on an interim basis.
Cosby most recently was department store operator Macy's
president of stores.
Last year, CVS hired Hank Mullany, who served as president
of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) northern U.S. division until
November. The discount retailer then sued CVS, saying the move
would violate a noncompete agreement. A Delaware Chancery Court
judge blocked Mullany in December from taking the job.
CVS, which operates nearly 7,300 drugstores, had $14.8
billion in retail sales during its most recent quarter, or 55.6
percent of the CVS Caremark's total revenue. The rest came
primarily from its pharmacy benefits business.
CVS shares were unchanged at $32.42 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)