Dec 20 CVS Caremark Corp said on Friday
that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services lifted
sanctions it had imposed earlier this year on a CVS Medicare
drug plan aimed at seniors, allowing the company to resume
enrolling members in 2014.
As of Jan. 1, CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager and
drugstore operator, will be able to resume marketing of its
SilverScript Medicare Part D plan.
The CMS ban on some Medicare Part D plan activity arose in
January after CVS converted to a new enrollment system, which
led to service problems, such as an increase in calls and
problems in processing claims. In some instances, patient claims
could not be processed at pharmacies.
The sanction cost CVS $1.3 billion in sales in 2013, CVS
said at its analyst meeting in New York on Wednesday.