April 8 CVS Caremark Corp : * SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp over alleged

misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting in 2009 --

court filing * SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading disclosures

regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager business for 2010 * SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment for acquisition of

chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be materially

overstated in Q3 2009 * SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges * SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations * SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it accused of

improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in related

settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing